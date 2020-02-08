Mississippi State baseball will host its annual fan day this afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m inside the Palmeiro Center.
Second-year coach Chris Lemonis and the 2020 Diamond Dog roster will be on hand, signing schedule posters, which are available for free at the event. Lemonis will also autograph one personal item per fan.
Fans can also take photos with the 2018 and 2019 College World Series participant trophies. Mascots Jak and Bully will also make appearances along with the MSU Diamond Girls.
Due to the men’s basketball game with Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m., parking will be restricted near Humphrey Coliseum and Dudy Noble Field. Fan day parking is available at Barnes and Noble, Bost Extension Center and Soccer Press Box lots off Bar Avenue.
Logan Lowery