JACKSON – Tremaine Dixon believes he can’t be guarded. He backed up that claim when it counted most Monday night.
The Raymond point guard scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as his team pulled away for a 55-37 win over Itawamba AHS in the Class 4A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Rangers advanced to their fifth-straight title game.
Nine of Dixon’s points came at the free throw line, as he attacked the basket time and again, drawing fouls from a defense that could do nothing with him.
“Once we got to about the five-minute mark and they started making their little comeback, we decided to slow the game down and make them come out and just play me, because I feel like nobody in the state can stay in front of me one-on-one,” Dixon said. “I started to draw fouls, and once I realized that was working, I kept to it.”
IAHS (22-6), the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked team, trailed 38-27 after three quarters but trimmed it to 41-37 midway through the fourth. That’s when Dixon started getting to the line, making 9 of 10 down the stretch.
As a team, Raymond (22-5) made 14 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“That’s one thing that we stress so much going into late in the season and early in the playoffs. You get into an arena like this, you’ve got to make free throws down the stretch,” Raymond coach Tony Tadlock said.
The Indians could never find a consistent offensive flow. Caden Prestage had a team-high 10 points, while usually reliable scorers like Arvesta Troupe and Davon Wilder struggled.
Itawamba never led and trailed 25-9 in the first half. The Indians cut it to 27-21 with 4:20 left in the third before Raymond had another surge.
“With a team like that, you can’t respond too late in the game. We were climbing a hill,” IAHS coach Darryl Wilson said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: An Isaac Smith basket pulled the Indians within 41-37 midway through the fourth, but they would not score again.
Point Maker: Dixon shot 5 of 15 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “We came in with the mindset of, let’s see if they can attack our man-to-man, and we stuck to that all night long.” – Tadlock