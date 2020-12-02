It's the final show of the season!
Brad is six games back of Dillon in the picks standings, so the guys pick all six state championships games scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday from Mississippi Veterans Memorial stadium in Jackson.
1A - Biggersville / Lumberton
2A - Calhoun City / Taylorsville
3A - Noxubee County / Magee
4A - Louisville / Poplarville
5A - West Point / West Jones
6A - Oxford / Oak Grove Watch for breakdowns of the four games featuring area teams, and see who earned the final Double Trouble award of the season.
