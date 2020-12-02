DJ preps show - state championship week

Brad actually has a chance to catch Dillon in the picks standings this week, but he needs a 6-0 run through state championship games. 

 JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal

It's the final show of the season!

Brad is six games back of Dillon in the picks standings, so the guys pick all six state championships games scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday from Mississippi Veterans Memorial stadium in Jackson.

1A - Biggersville / Lumberton

2A - Calhoun City / Taylorsville

3A - Noxubee County / Magee

4A - Louisville / Poplarville

5A - West Point / West Jones

6A - Oxford / Oak Grove Watch for breakdowns of the four games featuring area teams, and see who earned the final Double Trouble award of the season.

Be sure to follow coverage this weekend - as well as preps coverage throughout the year - from @Djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook.

Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for all the delicious pizza this season. Check them out on Facebook here

Twitter: @JLgrindin

