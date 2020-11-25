It's North Half Final week!
We have five area teams still in action, so Brad and Dalton make picks for each game. They also go over the keys for the three featured games to watch: Itawamba AHS/Louisville, Calhoun City/East Union and Nanih Waiya/Biggersville. And see which teammates brought home last week's Double Trouble award.
Thanks to Pizza Doctor for the great pizza again this week! Follow them on Facebook.
Follow more DjournalPreps coverage on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Also give Brad and Dillon a follow.
When you watch this video, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and hit the bell to get notifications: