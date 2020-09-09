Week one is in the books, and that's a good thing for Brad and Dillon. They both went 0-3 on picks in week one.
So here's to trying again.
Take a look at the three biggest matchups in our area for this week, and hear insight from the guys on each game.
As well, listen to hear who took home the award for best duo performance (that we're still looking to rename by the way, so hit us up on Twitter @djournalpreps with your suggestions) from last week.
Also, thanks to the fine folks at Pizza Doctor the free pizza and support for the show all season long.
Check out this week's episode here: