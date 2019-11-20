This week's show provides a bit of a changeup, as Biggersville head coach Stan Platt joined Brad Locke and Dalton Middleton in the Daily Journal office in Tupelo.
The crew discusses Biggersville's matchup against Noxapater, as well as the Game of the Week - Itawamba AHS at Corinth - and other games of the week. Oh, and don't forget about the "Bralton" award that goes to the best tandem performance from last week's action.
As always, thanks to our show sponsor Pizza Doctor, and be sure to follow #djpreps on Twitter for updates. Enjoy this week's show: