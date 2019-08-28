DJ Preps Football Preview Show | Week 2

Brad and Dalton visited with Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray in the Bearcats' field house this week. 

Prior to week 2 of the high school football season kicking off, Brad and Dalton took the show to Baldwyn to visit with head coach Michael Gray. 

Check out a preview of the Skunk Bowl (Baldwyn vs. Booneville) and other games of note for week 2:

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus