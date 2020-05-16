A Mississippi State graduate will be on the front lines as NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities this week.
League medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, a 1982 Starkville High School graduate, developed the protocols that all 32 teams must follow as they gradually get back to work.
“While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, “they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements.”
All NFL team facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sills will conduct a mandatory training program for each team's infection control officers on Monday night. Teams were required to submit reopening plans last week.
A Nashville-based neurosurgeon who has specialized in the treatment of athletes, Sills graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi State with a degree in engineering in 1996 and attended medical school at Johns Hopkins.
He was named the NFL’s chief medical officer in 2017.