Guard Jayla Hemingway has appeared in 10 games for Mississippi State as a true freshman. 

No. 15 Mississippi State is vying for its second Duel in the Desert title in three years today taking on Virginia at 4:30 in Las Vegas.

Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs won their initial game of the tournament 86-61 on Thursday, improving to 10-2 on the year.

MSU features four players scoring in double figures led by sophomore forward/center Jessika Carter averaging 14.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Virginia (5-5) reached the finals by defeating host UNLV 63-55 on Friday. Jocelyn Willoughby tops the Cavaliers with 19.2 points per game.

Today will mark the third straight season State has played Virginia. The Bulldogs won 68-53 in Starkville in 2017 and also topped the Cavaliers 72-44 on the road last season.

Chloe Bibby and Andra Espinoza-Hunter led Mississippi State with 13 points each against Virginia last year.

