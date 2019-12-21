No. 15 Mississippi State is vying for its second Duel in the Desert title in three years today taking on Virginia at 4:30 in Las Vegas.
Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs won their initial game of the tournament 86-61 on Thursday, improving to 10-2 on the year.
MSU features four players scoring in double figures led by sophomore forward/center Jessika Carter averaging 14.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Virginia (5-5) reached the finals by defeating host UNLV 63-55 on Friday. Jocelyn Willoughby tops the Cavaliers with 19.2 points per game.
Today will mark the third straight season State has played Virginia. The Bulldogs won 68-53 in Starkville in 2017 and also topped the Cavaliers 72-44 on the road last season.
Chloe Bibby and Andra Espinoza-Hunter led Mississippi State with 13 points each against Virginia last year.
Logan Lowery