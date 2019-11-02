FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. • It might not be a marquee match-up on the college football landscape today but Mississippi State traveling to Arkansas could have future consequences for the losing coach.
The Bulldogs (3-5, 1-4 SEC) have lost their last four games and the Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are on a five-game skid and have dropped 16-straight conference games.
One of those unwanted streaks is guaranteed to end when the two teams collide today at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
“I feel like they’re in the same situation that we’re in,” said MSU running back Kylin Hill. “They’ve got a lot of young guys and we’ve got a lot of young guys and also a lot of injuries, unfortunately. This game, we’re going to attack them like they’re undefeated and won’t look at their record.”
MSU will be without senior defensive end Fletcher Adams and freshman cornerback Jarrian Jones today. Adams underwent season-ending surgery on Monday while Jones will miss the game with an upper body injury.
The loss of Jones, coupled with the season-ending injury to Maurice Smitherman three weeks ago and both Cameron Dantzler and C.J. Morgan questionable with injuries, leaves the Bulldogs’ secondary basically barren from a depth standpoint.
“The young guys that are coming in are stepping up,” said MSU safety Brian Cole. “They know what they’ve got to do but there’s always mental mistakes here and there. You’re always going to have those but we’re trying to get those down to a minimum with them.”
One of the mistakes Mississippi State will try rectify this week is getting off to a better start offensively. The Bulldogs have been outscored 45-6 in the opening quarter of their last four losses and will try to buck that trend today.
“We’ve been struggling in the first half so we’ve got a pretty simple game plan in, mainly the stuff we’ve been doing in the second half of the past couple of games,” said MSU quarterback Garrett Shrader. “That’s what we’ve reverted to and are going with to get off to a good start and get a jump on them.”
Way back when in 2018
State enjoyed plenty of success against Arkansas in Starkville last season. The Bulldogs barbecued the Hogs 52-6 by churning out 475 yards of offense, including five touchdowns through the air.
MSU’s defense did its part as well by holding Arkansas out of the end zone, sacking the quarterback five times and creating three turnovers.
The Bulldogs are hoping for a repeat performance this afternoon so they can stop the downward spiral they’ve been on for the past month.
“We’re very hungry, we’ve got to get a win,” said MSU center Darryl Williams. “We need it and that’s something we’ve been preaching. We’ve got to get off this losing streak that we’ve been on.”