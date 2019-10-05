Fans can get a sneak peek at Chris Lemonis’ Mississippi State baseball team when the Bulldogs host Louisiana in an exhibition game at Dudy Noble Field beginning at 1 p.m.
The teams will play a pair of seven inning scrimmages and is free and open to the public.
“It gets a little boring when you’re out here for six weeks playing each other,” Lemonis said. “The guys are just excited to put the uniform on and play. It’s good for us to see kind of where we stand, especially with some of our young pieces.”
Redshirt freshman left-hander Christian MacLeod will start the first two frames on the mound for MSU in the opener and sophomore righty Brandon Smith will pitch the first two innings on the second game.
The Diamond Dogs will travel to UAB on Oct. 20 for another exhibition game.
Logan Lowery