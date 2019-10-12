KNOXVILLE, Tenn. • Mississippi State and Tennessee each enter today’s game at Neyland Stadium desperately seeking a win.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1 SEC) are attempting to bounce back from a 33-point loss at Auburn two weeks ago, while the Volunteers (1-4, 0-2 SEC) are simply seeking their first FBS win in 336 days. Something will have to give when the two teams kickoff at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.
“Every game is a must win for everybody,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “I don’t think how (Tennessee has) played this year or what their record is or coming off a tough loss or having suffered some close setback is going to crank up their urgency to win. I think in this league, the margin of error is small regardless of the opponent. I think it is going to be challenging because it’s our next game, it’s on the road and in a tough environment.”
MSU is making its first trip to Rocky Top since 2008. The Bulldogs’ last win in Knoxville came in 1986 when Rockey Felker was roaming the sidelines as coach.
Moorhead has kept his cards close to his vest this week as to which quarterback he will start against the Vols. Senior Tommy Stevens has started four of State’s games but has been hampered by injuries to his right shoulder and right foot for much of the season.
True freshman Garrett Shrader has filled in admirably in Stevens’ absence and even made one start himself.
“They’re both guys that have strong arms and can throw the ball very well and can both beat you with their feet,” Moorhead said. “Tommy – obviously being a fifth-year guy – and Garrett being a true freshman, I’d say the biggest (difference) is game experience and football maturity.”
Tennessee is facing a quarterback quandary of its own but has selected true freshman Brian Maurer to start today’s game instead of junior Jarrett Guarantano. Maurer earned his first career start last week in a 43-14 home loss to Georgia and completed 14 of 28 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
“(Maurer) did step in there and make some nice throws, and I thought our kids rallied around him pretty well,” said Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt. “I thought he had really good energy; he did some nice things, especially early on. He made some really nice throws and got the ball out of his hand. But, he also made some mistakes too. He’s got to learn from them and not make the same mistakes again.”