Mississippi State lost its only junior college offensive line commitments just days before national signing day.
Copiah-Lincoln Community College three-star offensive guard Sebastien Dolcine flipped his pledge from the Bulldogs to Florida Atlantic late Sunday night following an official visit to the Owls.
"I want to say thank you to all the schools that gave me an opportunity," Dolcine tweeted. "I want to thank the Mississippi State staff for being the first to have faith in me. After discussing with my parents, I've decided to make my own path and choose what's best for me."
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder from Hollywood, Florida had been committed to MSU since June 11. Dolcine, who began his career at Kentucky, is rated the No. 2 juco offensive guard in the nation by 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery