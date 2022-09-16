Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
COLUMBUS – Jaboree Dooley made up for some lost time Friday night.
Playing for the first time since the season opener due to a knee injury, Dooley rushed for three first-half touchdowns to power Tupelo past Columbus, 28-6, in its final non-division tuneup.
“I just came back and went as hard as I can,” Dooley said.
Dooley capped Tupelo’s first drive of the game with a 1-yard scoring run. After a Tristan Jernigan fumble recovery, he added a 2-yard TD with 4:41 left in the first half to make it 14-0.
The Wave (4-0) recovered another fumble on Columbus’ next play, leading to a 5-yard J.Q. Witherspoon touchdown run at the 2:14 mark. Dooley scored again, from 3 yards, 11 seconds before halftime for a 28-0 lead.
“Just glad he was back,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “He’s practiced like that all week, and I knew he’d play like that.”
Tupelo’s offense wasn’t nearly as sharp after halftime. Playing two good quarters and two bad ones has been a recurring theme this season for the Golden Wave.
“We obviously smelled ourselves,” Hardin said. “I told them I won’t congratulate them again at halftime any more.”
Tupelo finished with 299 total yards. Quarterback Jeremiah Harrell completed 17 of 25 passes for 212 yards, and he threw his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter.
Columbus (0-4) was held to 101 total yards but scored its first points of the season when QB Shaun Williams dashed in from 2 yards with 6:11 left in the third quarter.
Williams passed for 47 yards and rushed for 66.
“It was tough bringing him down,” Hardin said. “It was good we got to see that. They did something we hadn’t seen this season.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo scored two touchdowns in the final 2:14 of the second quarter to blow it open.
Point Man: Dooley rushed for 90 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. He also made five catches for 60 yards.
Talking Point: “At halftime we got big-headed, but we’ve got to play all four quarters.” – Dooley
Notes
• K.D. Gibson led Tupelo’s receivers with four catches for 75 yards.
• Tupelo was penalized 10 times for 70 yards.
• Next week, Tupelo opens Division 2-6A play at Grenada – its third-straight road game.
