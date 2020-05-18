OXFORD – LSU sophomore Drew Bianco has withdrawn from the NCAA’s transfer portal and will remain with the Tigers, The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
The son of Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco and a former Oxford High School standout, Drew Bianco in late April announced his intention to transfer but earlier this month told The Daily Journal that returning to LSU was a strong possibility.
He was considering a wide range of options, even a year in junior college.
“To be honest, LSU is still on the table, and I may end up going back there,” Drew Bianco said then.
Drew Bianco has appeared in 52 games over two seasons including 13 of the Tigers’ 18 games in the shortened 2020 campaign.
He hit three home runs in 2019 but had just two hits in 27 at-bats this season.