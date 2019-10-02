FULTON • Tupelo’s Anna Wesleigh Driskell wasn’t expecting to be Itawamba Community College’s starting goalkeeper this season, but the freshman was thrown into action and has thrived.
ICC (10-3, 4-1) was supposed to return a sophomore goalkeeper this season, but she elected to join the military, leaving Driskell as the only goalie on the team in the preseason.
There were nerves at first, but Driskell has since earned three Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Keeper of the Week awards, one National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Keeper of the Week award, and has been an instrumental piece in ICC’s current nine-game win streak, the best in program history.
“I didn’t really talk to her much about starting leading up to the preseason because I didn’t want her to be nervous,” ICC coach David Strother said. “She really stepped into the role and she came in to the preseason fit, which was great because we didn’t have to spend extra work on getting her in shape. …”
“She’s been very coachable and understands well what her role is on the team. She doesn’t have to make the dynamic saves or overdo anything, we just need her to make the saves that are needed and she’s done that.”
In the Lady Indians’ first four games, Driskell and company went 1-3 over the course of six days, and allowed 18 goals across that span, including a 4-2 loss to division opponent Holmes on August 30.
Following that loss, a switch flipped as the calendar reached September. Since then, ICC is 9-0 and redeemed itself by beating No.17-ranked Holmes, 3-2, on Tuesday.
During the nine-game win streak, Driskell has allowed only eight goals, recorded four shutouts and grabbed 49 saves. In the upset win on Tuesday, she allowed two goals and had eight saves.
“When the season started, it was really nerve-wracking because I wasn’t used to my back line and it was a brand new team,” Driskell said. “Coming in here as a freshman was intimidating because I didn’t want to be mean and yell at everyone, but at the same time, I have to do that because that’s such a big part of my position.
“As the season has progressed, it’s gotten easier.”
Before the game on Tuesday, Driskell was awarded her third MACJC Keeper of the Week award of the season, and her second in the last two weeks. Last week, she allowed one goal and had 17 saves against Pearl River and Motlow State.
As Driskell has gotten more comfortable with her team and her defensive back line, the awards have piled up and her confidence has grown with them.
Her back line, formed by two center backs and two outside backs in ICC’s 4-4-2 formation, is a mutual relationship in regards to confidence. She helps keep the back line organized, which in turn helps herself out by setting up specific angles and forcing opponents to take bad shots.
Driskell said she recognizes that her back line is just as key to keeping the ball out of the net as she is, and she has remained humble. She said being recognized has boosted her confidence, but it also makes her scared to mess up because of the pressure to continue to do well.
Strother quickly said there is no extra pressure on her, and joked about how the awards have changed practice.
“Now we have to sign autographs for her before we can do anything,” Strother said with a laugh. “It shouldn’t put pressure on her. A national award comes along, and the expectations here are no different. It’s just great to see her get that recognition. It’s exciting and very deserving. She’s had an amazing month.”
Driskell and the Lady Indians will get back on the field on Friday at Hinds. ICC beat Hinds earlier this season, 6-0, in the game that kicked off the current win streak.