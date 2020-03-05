Lavon Driskell, whose second stint as women’s basketball coach at Blue Mountain College began in 2006, announced Thursday that he is resigning.
Driskell’s wife Chris, who served as his assistant, will be following him to their next endeavor.
“Chris and I made the decision to resign from BMC because we have felt for some time that God has been leading us in a different direction,” Drikell said in a statement.
Driskell first coached at Blue Mountain in 1985-89, before becoming head coach at Mississippi University for Women. After returning as BMC women’s coach in 2006, he also became the school’s athetic director in 2007.
Will Lowrey succeeded him as AD in early 2018.
“The BMC athletic department and women’s basketball program has been fortunate to have been led by a man with such strong character and leadership,” Lowrey said. “The Topper family will all miss them greatly.”
During the 2014-15 season, Driskell’s Lady Topper team won 15 games and knocked off one of the top programs in the nation, Auburn Montgomery, at the SSAC championship tournament.
It was the program’s most recent winning season. His final team went 8-16, 4-12 in league play.
Driskell’s teams have also been recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as one of the brightest academic programs in America, being named to its Top 25 Academic Honor Roll in 10 out of 12 years.