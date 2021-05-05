CARY, N.C. – No. 6 Duke scored the game’s lone goal in the first 3 minutes of play and defeated Ole Miss in an NCAA soccer tournament Sweet 16 game Wednesday.
The Blue Devils got a corner kick, and Caitlin Cosme scored with an assist from Tess Boade.
Ole Miss ends the season 10-6-2.
The Rebels had not lost since falling 2-1 in the first round of the SEC tournament to LSU last November. Typically a fall sport, soccer played fall and spring seasons in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Rebels were playing in the Sweet 16 for a second time. They advanced after defeating Bowling Green and No. 14 Southern Cal, both on penalty kicks.
Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus, who had 11 saves in the first two games, saved three other shots on goal by the Blue Devils.
Ole Miss had two shots on goal.