For the Tupelo Christian Prep football team’s dreams of making the playoffs to become a reality, the Eagles will have to do something they have never done before – beat Smithville.
TCPS travels to Smithville tonight for a Division 2-1A showdown. Both teams are 6-2, with a 3-2 record in division play and fighting to get to the playoffs.
TCPS is 0-4 all-time against Smithville.
At home, TCPS lost to Smithville in 2011, 14-13, and in 2018, 33-27. At Smithville, the Seminoles won in 2012, 42-6, and in 2017, 43-13.
“This is a huge game, considering what all we have been through all year long,” TCPS coach Shaune Holiday said. “Then you play a team like Smithville in a must-win situation for both teams. There is a lot riding on this game.”
Holiday knows he has his hands full playing at Smithville.
Smithville is a tradition-rich program. The Seminoles haven’t missed the playoffs since 2007, and since that season, Smithville has a home record of 58-15 and clinched the division championship four times.
Smithville played for a state championship in 2013, and has reached the third round of the playoffs three times in the last four years.
“When you play a 1A power like Smithville, there’s just an aura when you go down there,” Holiday said. “They’ve had great coaches and great players, and coach Campbell is doing a great job with the program. If you’re a 1A team playing in north Mississippi, you want your program to be where Smithville is.”
Out-physicalled
Smithville’s two losses have come at the hands of Noxapater and West Lowndes, two teams that physically outmatched the Seminoles. TCPS has some great athletes as well, and will try to use them to the best of their ability in the projected rain tonight.
Quarterback Khi Holiday has passed for 2,386 yards and 28 touchdowns, and he has rushed for 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Eagles have two outside threats in Noah Foster and John Avery Herrod at receiver. Foster has 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Herrod has 63 catches for 854 yards and 11 scores.
To add to the already dangerous offense, tailback Josh Berry is healthy. Since coming back from a collarbone injury two weeks ago, Berry has nine carries for 61 yards and three touchdowns.
The TCPS offense that averages a Class 1A-best 45 points per game meets a Smithville defense that allows only 12 points per game, best in the division.