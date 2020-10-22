BELDEN - Tupelo Christian got its first win over division rival Smithville in dominating fashion, blanking the Seminoles 57-0 on Thursday night.
"Smithville is a great program, and they beat us last year in a close one," TCPS coach Shaune Holiday said. "Up until last year, it hasn't been close, but to win this game for these kids, it's huge."
It was somewhat of a slow start for the TCPS offense as the Eagles turned the ball over on their first two possessions, with Smithville's Blake Williams coming up with a fumble recovery and an interception.
Khi Holiday started off another big night late in the first, finding John Avery Herrod for a 13-yard touchdown, then scoring on a 5-yard run.
In the second, Holiday connected with John Paul Yates and Carter Smith for scoring plays of 14 and 16 yards.
The Eagles iced the win with four more touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Holiday hit Herrod for two more touchdown receptions of 49 and 62 yards. Smith and Noah Foster each also hauled in a touchdown pass from Holiday.
"Sometimes you come out with so much adrenaline, it takes you out of your game," Holiday said. "We came out with so much adrenaline that it took us out of our game. We settled down and played good football in the second half."
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: After Holiday was intercepted by Williams on the Eagles' second drive, Herrod picked off a Smithville pass to set up TCPS' first score.
Point Man: Holiday was 17 of 25 passing for 277 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Talking Point: "You have to give credit to our defense tonight. They haven't gotten the attention, but they did a great job, and I'm proud of them." – Shaune Holiday
NOTES
• Smithville's defense got two more interceptions in the second quarter, another by Williams and one by Dylan Christian.
• Herrod finished with 6 catches for 146 yards, three touchdowns and had an interception on defense.
• TCPS hosts Okolona next week, while Smithville travels to division leader Nanih Waiya.