The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team was released on Thursday and recognized two players from the Magnolia State.
Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy earned a spot at three different positions – running back, all-purpose and as a return specialist. Mississippi State defensive tackle Nathan Pickering was also picked to the team by the league’s coaches.
Ealy rushed 104 times for 722 yards and six touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 172 yards and another score. He also returned 13 kickoffs for 317 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown.
Ealy was also selected to the Coaches’ All-SEC second team as a return specialist earlier in the week.
Pickering totaled nine tackles including 5.5 for loss and three sacks through eight games for the Bulldogs.
2019 SEC All-Freshman Team
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL
Wanya Morris, Tennessee
Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Evan Neal, Alabama
WR
George Pickens, Georgia
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State
Travon Walker, Georgia
LB
Shane Lee, Alabama
Christian Harris, Alabama
Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Jammie Robinson, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU P
Ty Perine, Alabama
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Logan Lowery