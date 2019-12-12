The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team was released on Thursday and recognized two players from the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy earned a spot at three different positions – running back, all-purpose and as a return specialist. Mississippi State defensive tackle Nathan Pickering was also picked to the team by the league’s coaches.

Ealy rushed 104 times for 722 yards and six touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 172 yards and another score. He also returned 13 kickoffs for 317 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown.

Ealy was also selected to the Coaches’ All-SEC second team as a return specialist earlier in the week.

Pickering totaled nine tackles including 5.5 for loss and three sacks through eight games for the Bulldogs.

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL

Wanya Morris, Tennessee

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

WR

George Pickens, Georgia

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

Travon Walker, Georgia

LB

Shane Lee, Alabama

Christian Harris, Alabama

Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Jammie Robinson, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU P

Ty Perine, Alabama

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

