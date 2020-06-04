Early COVID-19 testing for Ole Miss athletics has yielded two positive results, one student-athlete and one athletics staff member.
The information was released through official university channels Wednesday.
A second student-athlete tested positive in his hometown and has not reported to campus, said Shannon Singletary, the school’s senior associate AD for health and sports performance.
Those who have tested positive have begun isolation policies, the employee at home, the athlete in one of a number of university-owned properties that in the last month have been set up for this purpose.
The athlete is receiving daily contact and care from Singletary’s staff.
Lafayette County reported nine new cases Wednesday to bring its total to 150.