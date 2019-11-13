Today marks the beginning of the early signing period for four-year men’s and women’s basketball programs as well as for baseball. It runs through Nov. 20.
Mississippi State has two men’s basketball commitments in four-star point guard Deivon Smith and three-star small forward Cameron Matthews in a class ranked 48th nationally by 247Sports.com. The women’s side for the Bulldogs also have two pledges in five-star guard Madison Hayes and four-star forward Deyona’ Gaston.
MSU’s baseball class has 19 commitments including Tupelo pitcher/shortstop Peyton Puckett and is ranked No. 9 nationally by Perfect Game.
Ole Miss is expected to sign four-star shooting guard Matthew Murrell of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He played most of his high school career in Memphis.
Murrell committed to the Rebels Saturday over Auburn, Texas, Florida and others.
Logan Lowery and Parrish Alford