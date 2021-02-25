TUPELO • The governor's plans to roll back the state's COVID-19 restrictions in light of increased vaccinations and decreased cases could soon put more fans in seats at college sporting events.
Currently, the state is limiting attendance at sporting events to 25% capacity. Should the governor ease those restrictions, officials with the state's two largest universities say they are prepared to modify seating at their venues to accommodate additional fans.
Keith Carter, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Mississippi, told the Daily Journal Wednesday that the university’s athletics department would continue following the state’s guidelines, but he looks forward to eased restrictions.
“We certainly hope we can increase capacity and will be working with the governor on it,” Carter said.
Should Reeves roll back restrictions on attendance, Carter said the school would accommodate more fans as soon as feasible, although he acknowledged the shift could take some time.
“We would do it as quickly as we could. The process has some layers to it though,” he said.
John Cohen, director of athletics at Mississippi State University, said his department has tried to make the best of the state imposed restrictions, but is eager to begin seating more fans.
“Nothing would make us feel better than to be able to fill up our facilities,” Cohen said. “The restrictions are difficult for all of us. It’s a real challenge, but it’s something we had to do.”
Cohen said his department is ready to make a change should the governor pull back on some of his safety measures.
“I do think things are getting better and hopefully in the near distant future, we can pivot to a different ticket structure especially for a sport like baseball and we are totally prepared to do that,” he said.
Adam Armour contributed to this report.