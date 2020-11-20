ELLISTOWN • East Union got a heaping helping of Hayden in a 26-22 comeback win over Northside on Friday.
Hayden Frazier’s interception return for a touchdown pulled the Urchins to within three points and Hayden Roberts caught a Rett Johnson pass for a 49-yard touchdown to get the win.
Roberts capped his special night with a game-preserving interception at the Urchins’ 2 with a second remaining.
East Union (11-1) will play for the North title for the first time in school history as the Urchins travel to Calhoun City (9-2) on Friday.
“Frazier played it perfect and we talked about it all week, we knew the route from film and told him, it’s going to be there, just step in front of it and pick it,” East Union coach Todd Lott said. “He played it like he practiced it and I am super proud of him.”
That touchdown at 11:03 in the fourth quarter gave the Urchins the break they needed.
Roberts’ heroics to cap the contest began with a fumble recovery by the Urchins at the Gator 46. Johnson hit the streaking Roberts on the game-winner on a second-and-13 play. Edgar Zapata added the kick to extend the lead for the Urchins to 26-22.
Connor Timms scored the opening touchdown for East Union with 11:55 remaining in the first half on his one-yard run to tie the game at 6-6.
Colton Plunk scored the second Urchin touchdown on his four-yard run late in the third quarter to close the margin at 22-12.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Frazier’s 66-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter stopped a Northside drive and gave East Union the momentum.
Point Man: Roberts caught the game-winning touchdown on a 49-yard pass from Johnson with 1:17 left and then intercepted Northside at the Urchin two and sealed the win.
Talking Point: “We just came out the second half and did what we talk about everyday, just play each play and do what we do and we got a couple of breaks, we also created some turnovers and it really helped us in the second half.” – Coach Lott
Notes
• East Union scored 20 unanswered points for the win after trailing 22-6 at the half.
• Sam Murry recovered a fumble at the Northside 46 to set up the winning touchdown.