East Webster’s football team has gone into quarantine and will lose two division games as a result.
The Wolverines (2-2) were scheduled to open Division 2-2A play Friday night at home against Calhoun City (2-2). They will be given a loss for that game via forfeit, as well as next week’s scheduled game against at J.Z. George.
“Telling our team we had to shut down has been extremely hard,” East Webster coach Ron Price said. “We will come back from this a stronger football team.”
East Webster is scheduled for an off week week Oct. 16 and will return to action Oct. 23 at home against Eupora.