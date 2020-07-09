Clayton Dodd is taking over one of the state’s strongest softball programs.
Dodd was approved earlier this week as head coach for East Webster, where he’s been an assistant the past two years. He replaces Lee Berryhill, who retired from public schools and now is head softball coach and assistant baseball coach at Starkville Academy.
Berryhill is a tough act to follow. He won three fast-pitch and two slow-pitch state championships during his eight years at East Webster.
“We’ve got a great group of kids; coach Berryhill left that place on a good note,” Dodd said. “… He’s kind of set the standard for East Webster softball, and it’s good to take things that he’s taught me as well as our kids that we still have now.”
East Webster has won seven fast-pitch titles. It’s become one of the most consistent programs in the area and the state.
Making a coaching change during a pandemic isn’t ideal, and the Lady Wolverines haven’t been able to do a lot of work this summer. But Dodd, 31, believes the program’s tradition and pride will keep everything steady.
“You walk up to our field and you see the state championship signs on the wall. Our kids know, they walk out there every day, and they know they’ve got to work in order to keep that standard,” he said.
Before coming to East Webster, Dodd was at Eupora for four years, the last three as head baseball coach. He’s also coached football at Houston.