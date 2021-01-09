BOONEVILLE – After doing his part, Ethan Eaton watched his team finish the job Saturday night.
Energized by Eaton’s play on both ends of the floor, No. 2 New Site held off No. 5 Booneville, 61-55, in the Prentiss County Tournament championship game.
The senior recorded 25 points, seven steals and five rebounds before fouling out with 1:42 left in the game. New Site (16-1), which had led by as much as 24 points in the third quarter, was clinging to a 54-45 lead when Eaton exited.
“I knew they were going to get it,” he said. “I wasn’t worried.”
Booneville (8-4) didn’t make it easy. A Josh Dukes 3-pointer cut it to 54-48 with 1:15 left, and it was 57-53 with 32 seconds to go.
But Colton Fitzsimmons helped the Royals put it away by making 7 of 10 free throws in the final minute. The pesky point guard finished with 16 points and was one reason Booneville experienced foul trouble early in the game.
“He’s such a great ball-handler. He sees the floor, gets us in our flex cut, just a great player,” New Site coach Rick Howell said.
New Site started the game hot, opening up an 18-9 lead after one quarter. By that point, Booneville guards Kaleb Guy – who was guarding Fitzsimmons – and Trey McKinney were on the bench with two fouls apiece.
It was a 31-12 game at halftime, and the Royals cruised into the fourth quarter with a 43-26 lead.
That’s when the Blue Devils finally found some offense, making five 3-pointers in the period. It was just too little, too late.
“You want to be in the game the entire thing, and we got behind and got in trouble early in the game,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “It just got us out of rhythm, and we were looking around making excuses instead of just trying to play.”
McKinney led Booneville with 18 points and four steals, while Dukes and Alec Nunley scored 12 each.
(G) New Site 75, Baldwyn 32: Hannah Campbell scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as the No. 4 Lady Royals (18-1) claimed the crown for a third-straight year.
Lily Whitley added 19 points, while Ivy Loden notched 14. New Site extended its winning streak to 17 games.
Kinya Anderson scored seven to lead Baldwyn (4-1).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After McKinney’s layup with 32 seconds made it 57-53, Booneville got a steal but missed a 3-pointer, and Fitzsimmons closed the door at the free throw line.
Point Maker: Eaton made 8 of 14 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line.
Talking Point: “I knew they were going to make a run. … Any time New Site and Booneville play, it’s going to be a barn burner.” – Howell