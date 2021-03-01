JACKSON – The legend of Damaurian Edwards will always be talked about at Lanier.
Edwards capped off a wild night in the Big House with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs to a 60-57 overtime win over No. 1-ranked Pontotoc in the Class 4A semifinals on Monday.
“You got to trust the coach – whatever they say. They told us it was going to be a fight from start to finish, and I give it all to them,” said Edwards, who finished with six points.
Lanier will take on Raymond in the state championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The back-and-forth affair between the two teams saw Lanier (17-4) take a 57-53 lead to start the overtime period.
Pontotoc (28-4) clawed back to tie it on the back of Joe Haze Austin and Rock Robinson. Austin, who led with 19 points, had two steals that led to three points of his own, and Robinson knotted the game at 57-57 with 16 seconds left, splitting a pair from the line.
The Warriors were 2 of 6 from the free throw line in the overtime period and 2 of 7 from the field.
“We just never could get over the hump,” Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler said. “Free throws were big. It came down to the small things, where we didn’t execute.”
Shooting woes haunted Pontotoc all night. Missed layups showed up in the stat sheet, where the Warriors were 18 of 59 (30.5%) from the field.
The Bulldogs were 21 of 48 (43.7%) on the night.
“They just put a lot of pressure on us,” Tipler said. “They kind of sped us up as we tried to get into our sets. When we were able to get into them, we got what we wanted most of the time, but they took us out of that most of the night.”
Lanier was led by 16 points from Rodney Burrell off the bench. Gavin Brinker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pontotoc.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Edwards’ miraculous 3-pointer sent the Bulldogs to the 4A championship game.
Point Maker: Robinson added 15 rebounds to go with his 15 points.
Talking Point: “The kid just hit an incredible shot.” – Tipler