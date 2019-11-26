Parrish Alford and Logan Lowery have a combined 39 years of experience covering the Egg Bowl rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Individually, this will be the 23rd Egg Bowl for Alford to cover, while Lowery will report on his 16th consecutive matchup between the in-state foes. Further, each of two have spent time covering the rivalry from either side.
In other words, who better to hear from on the heels of the the 2019 Egg Bowl matchup. Watch as Alford and Lowery break down the keys to this year's matchup for either team, the most memorable moments in the battle for the egg through the years, and even the elements that have made the matchup so fiery and if we could see yet another fight this Thursday.
It's all here, check it out: