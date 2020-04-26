MSU had five players selected when the dust settled on the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 11th most from a single school and ranked sixth among Southeastern Conference programs.
But Tommy Stevens, Brian Cole, Cameron Dantzler, Willie Gay Jr. and Tyre Phillips are not the only Bulldogs that will be getting a shot at the next level.
Defensive tackle Lee Autry (Chicago Bears), offensive linemen Tommy Champion (Seattle Seahawks) and Darryl Williams (Kansas City Chiefs), safety Jaquarius Landrews (New York Giants), wide receivers Isaiah Zuber (New England Patriots) and Stephen Guidry (Dallas Cowboys), defensive end Chauncey Rivers (Baltimore Ravens), linebacker Leo Lewis (Pittsburgh Steelers) all signed free agent deals at the conclusion of the draft.