STARKVILLE • Last weekend, while Mississippi State was out in College Station taking on Texas A&M, Greg Eiland was back in his hometown of Philadelphia watching the game on television with his mother and brother.
Eiland described the experience as “too weird.”
What made it so strange is that for the past 20 games, the 6-foot-8, 335-pound junior has been a starting tackle for MSU. He was forced to miss a game for the first time in his career due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.
“It’s always tough to sit out and knowing that you’re hurt and can’t go out there and be with your brothers,” Eiland said. “Yeah, it sucked watching it at home when I was supposed to be out there with them.”
Eiland isn’t sure if the injury will require surgery at the season’s end but the good news is that Eiland is expected back this weekend when MSU travels to Arkansas. He was held out of Sunday’s practice but resumed work on Tuesday.
Arm & Hammer
“I’m feeling fine this week,” Eiland said. “I got a couple of reps out there (on Tuesday) and was using my arm real good.”
Eiland started the first seven games this season at right tackle after making 17 career starts at left tackle the previous two years. Eiland alternated series with Tyre Phillips for most of 2018 and now both players bookend the Bulldogs’ O-Line as starters.
“It wasn’t a bad adjustment at all,” Eiland said. “I’m going to do whatever I have to do for the team. It took a lot of work during the summer to adjust from left to right but I feel like I’m more natural at right tackle. I really just switched and did everything opposite, it really wasn’t bad.”
Although Eiland has secured the starting spot at right tackle, it is possible he returns to the left side next season with Phillips graduating. Eiland continues to work at both tackle spots daily at practice and 11 of his 335 snaps this fall have come at left tackle.