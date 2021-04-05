OXFORD – Ole Miss defeated North Alabama 20-6 Monday at Swayze Field, but within the final score came some injury news that could far outweigh the joy of roughing up a smaller school in the mid-week.
Ole Miss senior captain Tim Elko sustained a serious injury that could sideline him for the weekend and perhaps longer.
No. 3 Ole Miss (22-6) takes on Alcorn State tonight then is at home Friday against No. 3 Arkansas. The Rebels and Razorbacks are the co-leaders in the SEC West.
Elko went into Monday’s game hitting .350 and leading the SEC – and ranking fifth nationally – with 35 RBIs.
He reached base on a throwing error in the fourth and got tangled up with the UNA first baseman. Elko went to the ground where he was holding his knee. He was assisted from the field, went to the locker room and was later in the dugout on crutches.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco had no immediate update afterward.
“I’m sure there will be an MRI tomorrow and some other tests to diagnose exactly what it is,” Bianco said.
Elko had recently taken over at first base as the Rebels had struggled with injuries and consistency at the position.
Cael Baker and Trey LaFleur both played in the game, Baker at designated hitter, LaFleur at first base.
Baker is working his way back from hand surgery, LaFleur from mononucleosis.
Elko leads the team with seven doubles and nine home runs.
“It was a weird play at first base. It looked like (Elko) twisted his knee. He was in obvious pain,” Bianco said.