OXFORD – Tim Elko struggled in February but may be turning a page in March.
The Ole Miss captain had three hits – one a three-run home run – and five RBIs as No. 4 Ole Miss defeated Belmont 12-4 in the series opener before 5,769 fans at Swayze Field Friday night.
Elko was batting .095 when he delivered the game-winning hit in Game 2 against Central Florida, but he was still below .200 when the week began.
He went 3 for 6 with two home runs in the Tuesday and Wednesday wins against Memphis and Jackson State.
“Sometimes you get off to a slow start and hit the ball right at people,” Elko said. “I just tried to stay within myself, simplify things and not overswing, trust in myself and my teammates. Now I know I’m good.”
Elko wasn’t the only hot bat for the Rebels Friday.
Cael Baker – in the lineup as designated hitter while Trey LaFleur played first base – had two hits and drove in a run. Kevin Graham also had two hits, and the Rebels (8-2) had 11 hits total.
Ole Miss pushed across 12 runs over the first three innings, chasing Belmont right-hander Logan Bowen with five-straight hits in the second.
Three Belmont relievers stabilized things and pitched scoreless innings from the fourth to the finish.
A righty-swinger, all three of Elko’s hits went to right, the opposite field. He had RBI singles in the first and second innings.
It was a different scene for Ole Miss right-hander Doug Nikhazy who gave up two solo home runs last Friday, just enough to lose in a 3-2 decision against Central Florida.
This time Nikhazy had far more support, and he was sharp again. He had a no-hitter through 3 1/3 innings before giving up a home run to cleanup hitter Logan Jarvis.
Nikhazy went 5 innings with two hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Rebels got through the game without using the top half of their bullpen. Sophomore Cole Baker recorded only one out in the ninth and gave up three runs, two earned.