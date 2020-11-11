TUPELO – Hunter Elliott’s talent has been evident for years, and that talent is taking him to the SEC.
The Tupelo senior made his college choice official on Wednesday during a signing day ceremony. The left-handed flamethrower is headed to Ole Miss, fulfilling a longtime commitment and a lifelong dream.
“I’ve been working for it my whole life, my whole baseball career, and it’s so special finally putting pen to paper,” said Elliott, who verbally committed to the Rebels as a freshman.
While he could see time as a position player, Elliott will most likely be part of the pitching staff. He has a fastball that tops out at 94 mph, and that’s complemented by a strong off-speed repertoire.
Over his first three seasons at Tupelo, Elliott compiled a record of 7-3 with a 1.56 ERA. He has 91 strikeouts against 31 walks in 54 innings pitched.
“Hunter’s a very talented guy, has been from a young age,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said. “He’s continued to build off that and grow each year.”
A lot of pitching talent has come through Ole Miss the last two decades under coach Mike Bianco. That tradition was part of the allure for Elliott.
“Strong left-handed pitchers like (Ryan) Rolison. Also, I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember, going to the Grove, going to Ole Miss football and baseball games forever,” he said. “It’s just a dream come true.”
Kilgore to USM
Houston softball pitcher Paige Kilgore also signed on Wednesday, choosing Southern Miss over Christian Brothers (Memphis) and a handful of junior college offers.
Kilgore has been one of the area’s top hurlers since she was a seventh grader. A two-time Daily Journal All-Area first-team selection, she has a career record of 73-6 with a 1.65 ERA, 570 strikeouts and 175 walks in 604 innings.
During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Kilgore was 6-0 with a 0.46 ERA.
She’s had USM in her sights ever since attending a camp there as a freshman.
“When I stepped foot on campus my first camp, I loved it down there,” Kilgore said. “And I always feel at home at Southern Miss.”
Walker to UNA
Belmont basketball standout Macie Walker signed with North Alabama.
The 5-foot-9 guard has averaged 18.1 points per game over her last three seasons while shooting 51.9% from the field. She was an All-Area first-team selection in 2019 and made the second team last season.
“They’ve always believed in me the last few years,” Walker said of UNA. “It’s close to home, about 45 minutes, and it’s a perfect fit for me.”