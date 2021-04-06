Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore may hear his name called in the first round of the NFL draft, but that could be a result of market demand as much as anything.
Moore led the nation in receptions per game and receiving yards per game.
Last month after running a 4.32 40-yard dash at Ole Miss pro day he told media he didn’t see why he shouldn’t be the first overall pick when the draft begins on April 29.
Maybe his size comes into play.
That’s a concern for ESPN analyst Todd McShay, who discussed the draft in a Zoom call with other media on Monday.
“He’s 5-8, somewhere in that range, 180-ish pounds, but he’s so quick, so explosive after the catch,” McShay said.
In his pre-draft evaluations McShay places Moore in what he calls a “second tier” of wide receivers.
The first team includes four who played in the SEC like Moore: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle of Alabama. McShay also puts Kyle Pitts in this group though Pitts played tight end at Florida.
All are bigger than Moore, if only slightly bigger in the case of Waddle.
McShay’s second tier includes Florida’s Kadarius Toney, other smaller receivers in Purdue’s Rondale Moore and Tutu Atwell of Louisville, plus Terrace Marshall of LSU.
“I think that second tier is where you’re going to see Moore come off the board,” McShay said. “It wouldn’t shock me if he went late in the first because of how many teams are looking for these receivers who can create and make plays after the catch.”
Some draft evaluations have Moore going in the first round.
Moore’s ability after the catch made him a dynamic weapon in the Ole Miss offense. His dependable hands helped him excel in multiple spots. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was prone to use Moore as an outside receiver or even at running back.
In eight games – all against SEC opponents – Moore totaled 1,193 receiving yards, third-most in school history. He finished 127 yards away from the single-season mark set in 2018 by current Tennessee Titans standout A.J. Brown.
“I think he has a chance to be a really good slot receiver in the NFL,” McShay said.