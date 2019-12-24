Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN who grew up in Oxford, died on Tuesday at age 34.
It was his birthday.
On Dec. 4, Aschoff had posted on his Instagram account: "Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst."
Among his last assignments was the Ohio State-Michigan football game on Nov. 30. He made reference to being sick at that time.
"We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”
They were to be married in April.
According to information posted by ESPN, Aschoff started working for the network in 2011 as an SEC reporter for ESPN.com, based in Atlanta.
He moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to begin an expanded national role that included television coverage. Over the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, the SEC Network and ESPN Radio. He worked as a sideline reporter for TV and radio during college football games.
After his graduation from the University of Florida in 2008, Aschoff worked for four years at the Gainesville Sun newspaper, covering Gators football and recruiting.
He was preceded in death by his parents.