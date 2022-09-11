LPGA tour golf

Ally Ewing kisses the Champions Trophy after winning the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati Sunday.

 Paul Vernon/AP

CINCINNATI — Ally Ewing ran off five straight birdies on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati.

