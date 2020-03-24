Mississippi State coach Mike Leach already had one transfer quarterback coming in and now has another signal caller packing his bags for Starkville.
Former Vanderbilt QB Allan Walters announced on Tuesday that he too will be transferring to the Bulldogs to join the mix along with Stanford’s K.J. Costello. Costello is a graduate transfer and is eligible to play immediately while Walter will have to sit out next season unless the NCAA grants him a waiver.
“Excited to finally be apart of the @HailStateFB family, can’t wait to get to Starkville and help build something great!,” Walters tweeted.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Chatham, New Jersey appeared in three games as a redshirt freshman for the Commodores last season. Walters completed 2 of 9 passes for 36 yards and one interception.
Walters entered the transfer portal in January and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Walters was rated the No. 20 pro-style quarterback in the country coming out of high school. The former three-star prospect threw for 2,266 yards and 31 touchdowns and also ran for nine scores as a senior in 2019. He earned 17 scholarship offers including one from MSU.
Walters’ addition brings the Bulldogs’ quarterback tally to six for Fall 2020. Keytaon Thompson, Jalen Mayden and Garrett Shrader return from last year’s roster and Will Rogers enrolled in January as an early high school graduate.