The last piece of Mississippi State’s 2019 signing class is settled.
Former Michigan running back Kareem Walker has been permitted to play for the Bulldogs this season after a long awaited clearance from the NCAA.
Walker was already attending classes at MSU and will begin practicing with the team on Tuesday but will have to go through the mandated two-day acclimation period before he can don pads.
The 6-foot, 210-pound former four-star prospect was rated the No. 4 running back and the 45th-best overall prospect in the country coming out of DePaul Catholic High School in New Jersey, where he was an Under Armor All-American.
Walker played in five games for the Wolverines as a redshirt freshman in 2017, rushing 20 times for 68 yards and a touchdown before transferring to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He ran for 207 yards and one touchdown on 64 attempts last season.
Logan Lowery