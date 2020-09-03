POTTS CAMP (0-0) at FALKNER (0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Potts Camp: QB Joshua Blake threw for 469 yards and 6 TDs on a 45 percent completion percentage last season; he rushed for a team-high 864 yards and 8 TDs. ...RB/LB Dakota Moore racked up 101 tackles, 3 sacks and 1 INT last season playing primarily defense last season; he rushed for 216 yards on 14 carries. ...LB Ronnie Ayers totaled 77 tackles and 1 INT as a junior.
Falkner: QB Benton Hopkins saw limited action as a sophomore but tossed for 532 yards and 7 TDs. ...RB Zion Grizzard is a three-year starter in the Eagles' backfield; he rushed for 159 yards and 2 TDs last season. … DB Austin Sullivan collected 3 INTs last season to lead the Eagles' secondary.
FOUR DOWNS
•First meeting between these two teams since 2018, where Falkner won, 44-36.
•Cardinals averaged 19.4 points per game last season.
•Falkner's defense allowed 34.2 points per game a season ago.
•Eagles haven't won a home season opener since 2014.
NEXT UP: Potts Camp hosts H.W. Byers; Falkner at Alcorn Central