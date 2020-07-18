If circumstances allow, Daily Journal readers would like to see Tennessee, Florida and Vanderbilt added to SEC football schedules in Mississippi.
A 10-game conference-only season is one of many ideas being kicked around by the SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the league’s athletics directors.
SEC schedules currently consist of eight conference games and four non-conference games.
Reducing the number of games to 10 or perhaps nine and all within the conference would offer greater flexibility to postpone and possible reschedule games during the season as school’s try to prepare for disruptions due to COVID-19.
A conference-allow schedule could also have to contend with legal challenges from Group of Five or FCS schools who lose money-making games against SEC opponents. Those games make up a big chunk of smaller athletic department budgets.
Florida and Vanderbilt already appear on the Ole Miss schedule.
The questions were posted in the Daily Journal’s Ole Miss and Mississippi State Facebook discussion groups.
Tennessee was the overwhelming favorite for the team Rebels fans would most like to see added to the schedule.
The Vols received 134 votes of 275 votes cast (48.7 percent) followed by Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia and Missouri.
Though they haven’t been frequent opponents in many years, the Rebels have a long history with the Vols including a 38-0 win in 1969 in the “Archie Who” game in which Tennessee players disrespected Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning in the run-up to a Saturday afternoon in Jackson.
Missouri and Kentucky are currently part of the MSU schedule, and Bulldogs fans responding cast even votes for Florida and Vanderbilt in the top spot.
The Gators are coached by Dan Mullen, who went 69-46 in nine seasons in Starkville before leaving for Gainesville prior to the 2018 season.
Florida defeated MSU 13-6 that year in the meeting between the two with Mullen as coach.
Readers with Facebook accounts can find the Daily Journal discussion groups by searching for Ole Miss Discussion w/Parrish Alford and Mississippi State discussion w/Dalton Middleton.