olive branch • The Tupelo Golden Wave spoiled Lewisburg’s homecoming with a massive first quarter on Friday night.
Tupelo beat Lewisburg, 43-26, in a Division 1-6A matchup. The Golden Wave (5-3, 3-1) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, and scored all 43 points while forcing four turnovers in the first half.
David Hayes opened Tupelo’s scoring with a 15-yard run, while Jake Weir and Jaycob Horn connected for two touchdowns. Tupelo’s other first-quarter touchdown came on a 20-yard interception return by Dalton Hughes.
“We got off to a good start and that helped get us jumpstarted,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “We gave up a huge play on defense right out of the gate and then we struck up and went after it the rest of the game. I was really proud of it.”
Lewisburg (3-6, 1-3) scored on its first drive of the night. Blake Speed caught a 67-yard pass to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by himself, but Tupelo took an 8-6 lead on the next possession with Hayes’ touchdown run and a 2-point conversion by Trip Wilson.
After Horn’s two touchdown catches and Hughes’ pick-six put Tupelo up 29-6 at the end of the first quarter, Quay Edwards returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown and Weir punched in a 2-yard touchdown run to put Tupelo up 43-6 before halftime.
Speed caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, then Lewisburg scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on Tupelo’s backups.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo scored three touchdowns (two offense, one defense) in 70 seconds at the end of the first quarter to put the Wave up 29-6.
Point Man: Weir finished 9 of 11 passing for 110 yards and two passing TDs. He also had a rushing TD.
Talking Point: “I started running and then I saw the screen late, so I tried to get back on it and I caught it and scored. I was in the moment and it was awesome. I was running as fast as I could to the end zone.” – Dalton Hughes on his interception return.
Notes
• David Hayes left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury.
• Tupelo scored 28 points off turnovers.
• Lewisburg’s Blake Speed had three TDs.