STARKVILLE • Quinten Post usually stands out in a crowd and the 7-foot freshman forward holds the distinction of being the tallest player on Mississippi State’s roster.
Post, however, is still getting used to the extra attention that comes along with being so tall. At 15, The Netherlands native was a slightly above average height of 6-foot-1 but sprouted six inches before his 17th birthday and five more now that he is 19.
“People come up to me all the time and ask how tall I am and if I play basketball way more than they did at home,” Post said.
With Post growing nearly a foot taller in his late teens, his role on the basketball court has changed drastically. But he also has a well-rounded game that professional scouts love because of the skills he learned in his early years of playing.
“Since I hit my growth spurt so late I was super skinny and couldn’t play inside,” Post said. “I’d usually play the three and maybe the four a little bit. I can shoot and dribble because that’s how I played when I was younger.”
Packing on pounds is something the Bulldogs’ strength and conditioning staff have worked hard with Post to do since he arrived in Starkville during the fall. He has put on 17 pounds and is now up to 230.
“I’ve grown out of my clothes even since I’ve gotten here,” Post said. “Adding those 17 pounds, there’s some jeans that just don’t fit anymore because my legs have gotten bigger.”
Post wears a size 12 shoe and speaks three languages – Dutch, German and English. He grew up in Amsterdam, a city of over 2.4 million, and moved to Berlin, Germany last year to play basketball in a city of over 6.1 million.
Needless to say, there was some cultural adjustments to make when Post enrolled at MSU.
Coming to America
“It’s a weird transition being from big cities to now being in Starkville,” Post said. “I think it helped that I lived by myself in Berlin last year. It was pretty close to our culture in the Netherlands. I didn’t have the shock here of being by myself. But it definitely was a big shock to see how big sports are here. It’s cool to be on the basketball team and how people admire you for that.”
Post has appeared in seven games for the Bulldogs this season, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He has also become a fan favorite, driving the crowd into a frenzy when he takes the court inside Humphrey Coliseum.
“They actually made a chant for me, ‘feed the Post’,” Post said. “That’s what they scream because my last name is Post and I play the post. That’s actually really funny when I first heard that. I think it’s great and awesome that they’re so excited for me.
“I just hope they keep being excited next year when I really go out there and play more. I’ve never experienced anything like our fans.”