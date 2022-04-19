Imagine the first baseball or softball game for you or your child.
There were important things to consider such as the weather, the snacks, what friends would be around and how good the uniform looked.
Whether the umpires would show up never crossed the mind.
That may change since United States Fastpitch Association umpire Kristi Moore, an Ellisville woman, was punched in the face by a parent following a softball game at the Laurel complex earlier this month.
The issue was an out-safe call at second base.
According to a Laurel Leader-Call report, Kiara Nichelle Thomas, 32, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over as she was preparing to enter the I-59 South ramp – presumably heading home before being arrested and charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thomas was fined $422.25 and released.
Moore received swelling and bruising, but a CT scan revealed no breaks. The picture of her black eye and her story went viral.
In some states, such as neighboring Alabama, striking an umpire is a felony.
It will be a felony in Mississippi a year from now if Rep. Fred Shanks of Brandon is successful in amending an existing law that elevates simple assault against certain professions to aggravated assault and therefore a felony.
Shanks hopes to add youth sports officials to the protected classes.
House Bill 169 didn’t make it to the floor for a vote in this session.
As Shanks, son of long-time Jackson-area baseball coach Doug Shanks, presented his case, the wheels of democracy turned.
“At that point I started getting a couple of lawyers standing up and asking some questions. We had a really big session with a lot of big bills. The chairman decided to lay it on the table, meaning we could come back and look at it again. It kind of got on the back burner with everything else we had going on. Of course we didn’t do it, and now this happens,” said Shanks, also an active reserve Brandon police officer.
Before the physical confrontation, Moore said Thomas had abused her during the game with vulgar language in contrast with the “mother of the year” T-shirt she wore in her booking photo.
The question is, could a stronger law have prevented this situation?
Shanks believes it would have.
“If there was a felony hanging over her head for doing something like that, she would have thought twice about it. I really think this bill would have helped in that situation,” he said.
Shanks says he’s heard of many similar confrontations in and around the area. Not all have risen to the level of a punch to the face, but the closer you get to the line, the easier it becomes to cross.
The bill will be reintroduced in the 2023 legislative session, and Shanks is confident it will pass.
Moore will be an advocate.
“This angers me," Moore said. "Had it passed maybe this wouldn’t have happened to me. She would have known, ‘If I put my hands on her it’s going to be a felony, and I’m going to go to jail.’ Maybe that would have deterred her from doing this. I’m going to be doing what I can to put this back into legislation and see if we can’t get it pushed through and passed."
Should the bill pass next session, a judge would have broad discretion in imposing penalties for a felony. Currently the law reads not more than a $5,000 fine or imprisonment for 30 years or both.
An umpire shortage could take from our young some of the most cherished memories of childhood.
For some, if games aren’t played it could delay development and lead to diminished opportunities when they’re older.
All because some adults can’t handle it when calls don’t go their way, which is a fact of competition in all sports at all levels. It’s a fact of life, too.
Cities like Laurel and Tupelo want these games to go on not only for quality of life for their residents but for cash in the bank accounts.
Hosting youth sports events is big business for hotels and restaurants.
We all want to hear the umpires yell, “Play ball.”
Maybe we need to be more attentive to the challenges they’re facing.