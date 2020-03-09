Ripley girls

After winning the Class 4A state championship, Ripley's girls jumped to No. 1 in the final Daily Journal rankings of the season. Class 6A champion Starkville remained our top boys team.

 Bruce Newman

GIRLS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Ripley (4A);32-2;4

2. Pontotoc (4A);30-4;2

3. Tupelo (6A);27-4;1

4. Calhoun City (2A);29-3;NR

5. Pine Grove (1A);30-8;10

6. Lafayette (5A);21-6;5

7. New Site (2A);32-2;3

8. Baldwyn (1A);24-6;7

9. Belmont (3A);28-5;6

10. Kossuth (3A);24-7;8

BOYS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Starkville (6A);30-2;1

2. Ingomar (1A);36-2;2

3. Ripley (4A);28-4;3

4. Saltillo (5A);23-6;4

5. New Site (2A);30-4;5

6. Holly Springs (3A);25-8;8

7. Houston (3A);22-11;NR

8. Potts Camp (2A);24-8;NR

9. Pontotoc (4A);23-9;10

10. Booneville (3A);21-7;6

dalton.middleton@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DLMiddleton8

