GIRLS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Ripley (4A);32-2;4
2. Pontotoc (4A);30-4;2
3. Tupelo (6A);27-4;1
4. Calhoun City (2A);29-3;NR
5. Pine Grove (1A);30-8;10
6. Lafayette (5A);21-6;5
7. New Site (2A);32-2;3
8. Baldwyn (1A);24-6;7
9. Belmont (3A);28-5;6
10. Kossuth (3A);24-7;8
BOYS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Starkville (6A);30-2;1
2. Ingomar (1A);36-2;2
3. Ripley (4A);28-4;3
4. Saltillo (5A);23-6;4
5. New Site (2A);30-4;5
6. Holly Springs (3A);25-8;8
7. Houston (3A);22-11;NR
8. Potts Camp (2A);24-8;NR
9. Pontotoc (4A);23-9;10
10. Booneville (3A);21-7;6