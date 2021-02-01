COVID-19 continues to scramble high school basketball schedules.
This is the final week of the regular season, and Falkner’s boys team is among those having to move things around. The Eagles were in quarantine last week and will try to squeeze in three Division 1-1A games this week.
Falkner will be at home Tuesday against Jumpertown and again Thursday against Thrasher. The Eagles then travel to Jumpertown on Friday to close out the regular season.
All three of those games will be boys only, as Falkner’s girls are now in quarantine.
Also, Corinth’s boys visit Ripley on Tuesday for a Division 1-4A makeup game. Ripley just came out of its second quarantine of the season.