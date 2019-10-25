Texas A&M struggled to get anything going on the ground against Mississippi State in a 28-13 loss in Starkville last season.
The Bulldogs limited the Aggies to just 61 yards rushing and sacked quarterback Kellen Mond three times in that contest.
However, none of that surprised Jimbo Fisher, who was in his first year at Texas A&M’s head coach. Fisher has been battling against the Bulldogs’ physical defenses for years while working as an assistant at Auburn and LSU.
“Mississippi State has always been that way and that goes back to 1993 when I was at Auburn and all the way through my seven years at LSU,” Fisher said. “After that game, we have as many guys in the training room the next day. They always have big, physical players.”
While MSU lost a lot of talent to the NFL last year, Fisher is still expecting to face another imposing defense when the Bulldogs roll into Kyle Filed to face his Aggies on Saturday.
“Defensively, Mississippi State is really talented,” Fisher said. “The guys up front all played against us last year and are big, heavy guys that can explode and change the line of scrimmage. The linebackers are very talented. (Erroll Thompson) is as good as anybody in the league and (Leo) Lewis and (Willie) Gay are really gifted. (Cameron) Dantzler is one of the best corners we’ll play all year long.”
State’s offense has been pretty balanced this season. The Bulldogs are averaging 191.9 yards through the air and adding another 179.1 on the ground.
Getting locked in“They’re a very good team who has a good running attack and can do some things passing as well so we’re just going to have to lock into our game plan this week,” said Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III, a former MSU commitment.
Although Kylin Hill’s rushing numbers have been down the last three contests, the Mississippi State junior is still chewing up 91.9 yards per game – good enough for fourth in the conference.
Texas A&M will only be able to scout Hill on film because he did not play against the Aggies last season due to an injury.
“He’s a very good player, a complete player,” Fisher said of Hill. “He’s big, physical and got a great change of direction. He’s strong with the ball in his hands and has good hands. He’s a very, very capable back. You have to know where’s he’s at all the time for sure.”