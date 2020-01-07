BOONEVILLE • Walker Moreland drew Baldwyn’s top defender early, and Carson Fitzsimmons scored 25 points to lead the New Site Royals to victory.
No. 5-ranked New Site beat Baldwyn, 57-49, in the first round of the Prentiss County Tournament on Tuesday night. Fitzsimmons, nicknamed “Mr. Drive,” had five layups, made one 3-pointer, and shot 16 free throws in the game.
New Site (19-1) will play Wheeler in the semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“We call him Mr. Drive,” New Site coach Rick Howell said. “We have sold it on him that he can drive better than anybody that we play and he’s bought into that. He just head fakes and takes them to the rack. He’s got that down and can really get to the bucket.”
Moreland drained back-to-back 3-point attempts in the first two minutes of the game to put New Site up 7-0, which drew Baldwyn’s Gabe Richardson over to cover Moreland. Following that, Fitzsimmons scored seven points in the quarter to put New Site up 18-9.
In the second quarter, Fitzsimmons made a layup and hit five of six free throw attempts to help New Site push its lead to 36-20 at the break.
“Coach Howell told me before the game to drive, drive, drive and I can take anybody,” Fitzsimmons said. “I did that and I got fouled. I missed a few free throws, but I made up for it. They jumped every time I head faked or pump faked and I just drew a foul.”
Down 40-20, Baldwyn (6-8) closed the third quarter on a 16-2 run capped off by a Riley Hoard dunk, and cut the lead to 42-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
Fitzsimmons made six free throws in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to put the Royals back up by 12 points, then Moreland scored six straight points to secure the win.
(G) Wheeler 52, Booneville 38: Behind Brittany Oswalt’s game-high 27 points, the Lady Eagles (11-5) pushed an eight-point lead at halftime to over 20 points in the second half. Wheeler advances to play Baldwyn in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m.
Booneville (5-6) was led by Mary Houston Ivy with 15 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: The Royals opened the fourth quarter on a 8-2 run to push its lead back to double digits, 50-38.
Point Maker: Twelve of Fitzsimmons 25 points came from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “My guys played well. We ran our offensive set and got to the basket like we wanted to and hit some 3-pointers early. It was intense. Baldwyn is probably our biggest rival and I knew they were going to play hard.” Howell said of the game.