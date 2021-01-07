Five area players have been selected to play in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Games.
The rosters were released Thursday. The games are scheduled for March 12 in Montgomery, Alabama, and will feature some of the top seniors from each state.
On the girls side, Calhoun City’s Quay Bailey, New Site’s Hannah Campbell and Belmont’s Macie Walker were selected to the 12-player roster.
Oxford’s Chase Rose and Starkville’s Coltie Young were chosen to the boys squad.
Bill Smith of Choctaw Central will be head coach of the girls, while Brookhaven’s Marcus Flippin will coach the boys.
Rosters for the North/South All-Star games, which features juniors, were also released Thursday and include several area players. Those games are set for March 20 at Mississippi College in Clinton.